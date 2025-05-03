Enemy losses for May 2: 1170 Russians eliminated and 48 artillery systems destroyed

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 20176 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 43410 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36773 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 46624 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 66353 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 80868 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46059 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51953 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80697 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148783 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
5.2m/s
36%
747 mm
Popular news

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

May 2, 08:03 PM • 3176 views

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 2, 09:14 PM • 8986 views

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 5564 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 27447 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3636 views
Publications

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3880 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 51607 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 60809 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 80868 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 68896 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 17936 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36773 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 20409 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 24771 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 25274 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Enemy losses for May 2: 1170 Russians eliminated and 48 artillery systems destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 2, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1170 Russian soldiers and destroyed 48 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy reached 955470 people.

Enemy losses for May 2: 1170 Russians eliminated and 48 artillery systems destroyed

On May 2, Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 955470 (+1170) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10745 (+4)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22369 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27234 (+48)
          • MLRS ‒ 1375 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1153 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 34665 (+126)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (+1)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 47003 (+121)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3870 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let me remind you

                              On April 28, the Russian army overcame another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine. The number of dead occupiers exceeded 950 thousand people.

                              Russia withdrew part of the ships with "Calibers" from the Black Sea - Navy03.05.25, 06:33 • 1876 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $61.56
                              Bitcoin
                              $96,523.00
                              S&P 500
                              $5,687.46
                              Tesla
                              $290.87
                              Газ TTF
                              $33.08
                              Золото
                              $3,241.25
                              Ethereum
                              $1,838.88