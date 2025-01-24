12 houses and a store damaged: commission in Brovary begins assessing damage caused by night attack by Russian Federation - mayor

A nighttime Russian attack in Brovary damaged 12 private homes and a store, killing two people. A commission is working at the scene to determine the extent of the damage. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Context

As a result of drone attacks in Fastiv district and Brovary, residential buildings were damaged, there are victims. Rescuers evacuated 150 residents, three people were killed, and one victim was hospitalized.

"In total, more than 12 private houses and a shop were damaged. As of now, we know about two dead, no other appeals from residents of the neighborhood to the hospital were received," Igor Sapozhko reported .

According to him, a commission is working at the site of the hit to determine the extent of the damage.

"All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims. The Brovary-Blagoustriy utility company has started cleaning up parts of the houses and outbuildings destroyed by the explosion," said Igor Sapozhko.