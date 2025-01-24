12 houses and a store damaged: commission in Brovary begins assessing damage caused by night attack by Russian Federation - mayor

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82456 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99077 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107776 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110701 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131127 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103683 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135059 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55251 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119158 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113789 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32125 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156632 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25391 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28680 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113789 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119158 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140154 views
12 houses and a store damaged: commission in Brovary begins assessing damage caused by night attack by Russian Federation - mayor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90651 views

In Brovary, 12 private houses and a shop were damaged in a night attack by Russian proxies, killing two people. A damage assessment committee is working on the scene, and the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

A nighttime Russian attack in Brovary damaged 12 private homes and a store, killing two people. A commission is working at the scene to determine the extent of the damage. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Context

As a result of drone attacks in Fastiv district and Brovary, residential buildings were damaged, there are victims. Rescuers evacuated 150 residents, three people were killed, and one victim was hospitalized.

"In total, more than 12 private houses and a shop were damaged. As of now, we know about two dead, no other appeals from residents of the neighborhood to the hospital were received," Igor Sapozhko reported .

According to him, a commission is working at the site of the hit to determine the extent of the damage.

"All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims. The Brovary-Blagoustriy utility company has started cleaning up parts of the houses and outbuildings destroyed by the explosion," said Igor Sapozhko.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

