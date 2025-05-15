117 combat clashes at the front: the occupiers dropped 65 CABs and launched over 1,100 drones

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
07:31 PM • 2534 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

06:19 PM • 11481 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 49100 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:19 PM • 47580 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 87832 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 106313 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 159307 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147481 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 302711 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104523 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
75%
744mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 73937 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 112395 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 62404 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

May 15, 01:59 PM • 35262 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:22 PM • 41191 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 49104 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 112560 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 181907 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 248731 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 302711 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 24261 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 62531 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 97320 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 132506 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 81590 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

117 combat clashes at the front: the occupiers dropped 65 CABs and launched over 1,100 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat clashes have taken place. The hottest areas are Pokrovsk, Kursk and Lyman, the enemy dropped 65 CABs and used over 1,100 kamikaze drones.

117 combat clashes at the front: the occupiers dropped 65 CABs and launched over 1,100 drones

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 117 combat clashes. The occupiers dropped 65 guided aerial bombs and used more than 1,100 kamikaze drones. It is hot in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Today, Russian invaders carried out 42 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,104 kamikaze drones and carried out almost four thousand shellings

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke and towards Vysokaya Yaruga, Dovgenke and Kudiivka, one battle continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward towards Pishchane and in the areas of Zagryzove and Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near Ridkodub, Kolodyazy and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novosergiivka, Olgivka, Novy Mir, Zelena Dolyna. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying forces near Bilogorivka, Grigoryvka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times near Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

Five times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka, Klishchiyivka and in the direction of Bila Gora. Four enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Troitske and in the directions of Zori, Novosergiivka, Popovo Yar, Stara Mykolaivka. Our defenders stopped 35 enemy assault actions, another 12 combat clashes are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 161 occupiers were neutralized, 90 of them irrevocably. Also, six cars, 11 motorcycles, 12 UAVs, two trench electronic warfare systems, a satellite communication terminal, and a Murom-M surveillance station were destroyed. In addition, a tank, a cannon and two Russian cars were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 14 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Bagatyr, Kostyantynopol, Privilne and Vilne Pole. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Vysoky and Zaliznychne, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove. Novoyakovlivka and Mali Shcherbaky were subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, 13 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and carried out 206 artillery shellings (eight of which were from MLRS).

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1220 Russians, 8 tanks and a helicopter15.05.25, 07:49 • 8020 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk
United Nations
Ukraine
Brent
$64.60
Bitcoin
$102,757.20
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,226.51
Ethereum
$2,529.93