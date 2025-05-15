117 combat clashes at the front: the occupiers dropped 65 CABs and launched over 1,100 drones

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 117 combat clashes. The occupiers dropped 65 guided aerial bombs and used more than 1,100 kamikaze drones. It is hot in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Today, Russian invaders carried out 42 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,104 kamikaze drones and carried out almost four thousand shellings - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke and towards Vysokaya Yaruga, Dovgenke and Kudiivka, one battle continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward towards Pishchane and in the areas of Zagryzove and Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near Ridkodub, Kolodyazy and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novosergiivka, Olgivka, Novy Mir, Zelena Dolyna. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying forces near Bilogorivka, Grigoryvka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times near Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

Five times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka, Klishchiyivka and in the direction of Bila Gora. Four enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Troitske and in the directions of Zori, Novosergiivka, Popovo Yar, Stara Mykolaivka. Our defenders stopped 35 enemy assault actions, another 12 combat clashes are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 161 occupiers were neutralized, 90 of them irrevocably. Also, six cars, 11 motorcycles, 12 UAVs, two trench electronic warfare systems, a satellite communication terminal, and a Murom-M surveillance station were destroyed. In addition, a tank, a cannon and two Russian cars were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 14 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Bagatyr, Kostyantynopol, Privilne and Vilne Pole. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Vysoky and Zaliznychne, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove. Novoyakovlivka and Mali Shcherbaky were subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, 13 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and carried out 206 artillery shellings (eight of which were from MLRS).

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1220 Russians, 8 tanks and a helicopter