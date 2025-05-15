$41.500.04
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 24957 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 65352 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 76056 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 145246 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 74761 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 54911 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 129075 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57327 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73509 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63751 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1220 Russians, 8 tanks and a helicopter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2660 views

During May 14, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,220 Russian soldiers, and also destroyed 8 tanks and 1 helicopter. The total losses of the enemy reached 970,590 people.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1220 Russians, 8 tanks and a helicopter

Over the past day, on May 14, Russian troops lost 1,220 soldiers, 8 tanks, and a helicopter in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.15.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 970590 (+1220) people eliminated
    • tanks - 10812 (+8)
      • combat armored vehicles - 22514 (+13)
        • artillery systems - 27872 (+45)
          • MLRS - 1384 (+2)
            • air defense equipment - 1166 (+1)
              • aircraft - 372 (0)
                • helicopters - 336 (+1)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 36000 (+140)
                    • cruise missiles - 3197 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers - 48547 (+165)
                            • special equipment - 3892 (+8)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer stated that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, more than 700,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, but even this did not help it achieve any of the strategic goals that the Russian authorities set for themselves.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
