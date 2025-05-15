Over the past day, on May 14, Russian troops lost 1,220 soldiers, 8 tanks, and a helicopter in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.15.25 are approximately:

personnel - 970590 (+1220) people eliminated

tanks - 10812 (+8)

combat armored vehicles - 22514 (+13)

artillery systems - 27872 (+45)

MLRS - 1384 (+2)

air defense equipment - 1166 (+1)

aircraft - 372 (0)

helicopters - 336 (+1)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 36000 (+140)

cruise missiles - 3197 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers - 48547 (+165)

special equipment - 3892 (+8)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer stated that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, more than 700,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, but even this did not help it achieve any of the strategic goals that the Russian authorities set for themselves.