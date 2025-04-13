117 combat clashes at the front: Russia launched 93 air strikes and involved kamikaze drones

As of 10:00 PM on April 13, 117 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched one missile and 93 air strikes, using two missiles and 143 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders involved 1,235 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out about five thousand shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas. - reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

Four times the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo.

In the Liman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks today in the areas of Serhiivka, Katerynivka, Ridkodub, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Torske and Novy.

Two battles are ongoing in the area of Verkhnyokamianske in the Siversk direction.

FPV drones "Rarog-10" were approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about them

Currently, six enemy attacks have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Predtechine. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Druzhba and Leonidivka, 11 attacks were stopped by the Defense Forces, four are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Nova Poltavka.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction lost 196 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed three mortars, eight reconnaissance UAVs, 13 units of automotive equipment, seven motorcycles, one self-propelled artillery installation, ten satellite communication terminals and two UAV control points of the occupiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders hit a tank, a car, a cannon and a combat armored vehicle of the enemy - reported in the report.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Constantinople. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Novopol and Privalne, Vilne Polya and Shevchenko. The settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Chervone, Malinivka and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled three attacks by the invaders in the areas of Stepovoy, Shcherbakiv and Maly Shcherbakiv. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kamyanske and Stepnohirsk.

War in Ukraine: nearly 150,000 proceedings opened regarding Russian Federation crimes

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to advance, in addition, launched an air strike on Ivanivka.

It is noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks today.

"Russian invaders launched 32 air strikes, using 53 guided air bombs, and carried out 436 artillery shellings, including 14 from rocket launcher systems," the General Staff said.

Let us remind you

During the day of April 12, Russian occupiers lost 1220 soldiers. Dozens of units of enemy equipment were also destroyed, including tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed an effective repulse of the Russian assault in the Toretsk direction: the enemy used "loaves"