117 combat clashes at the front: Russia launched 93 air strikes and involved kamikaze drones

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 12873 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11324 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17010 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26581 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57678 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55237 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32900 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59336 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106176 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164216 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 12831 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45527 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 57624 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55195 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164191 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19146 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20048 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21767 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23756 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26429 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

117 combat clashes at the front: Russia launched 93 air strikes and involved kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5542 views

During April 13, 117 combat clashes took place at the front. The Russian Federation launched 93 air strikes and used 1235 kamikaze drones, carrying out about 5000 shellings.

117 combat clashes at the front: Russia launched 93 air strikes and involved kamikaze drones

As of 10:00 PM on April 13, 117 combat clashes took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched one missile and 93 air strikes, using two missiles and 143 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders involved 1,235 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out about five thousand shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas.

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

Four times the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo.

In the Liman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks today in the areas of Serhiivka, Katerynivka, Ridkodub, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Torske and Novy.

Two battles are ongoing in the area of Verkhnyokamianske in the Siversk direction.

FPV drones "Rarog-10" were approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about them11.04.25, 20:36 • 22062 views

Currently, six enemy attacks have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Predtechine. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Druzhba and Leonidivka, 11 attacks were stopped by the Defense Forces, four are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation launched air strikes with KABs on Nova Poltavka.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction lost 196 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed three mortars, eight reconnaissance UAVs, 13 units of automotive equipment, seven motorcycles, one self-propelled artillery installation, ten satellite communication terminals and two UAV control points of the occupiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders hit a tank, a car, a cannon and a combat armored vehicle of the enemy

- reported in the report.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Constantinople. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Novopol and Privalne, Vilne Polya and Shevchenko. The settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Chervone, Malinivka and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled three attacks by the invaders in the areas of Stepovoy, Shcherbakiv and Maly Shcherbakiv. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kamyanske and Stepnohirsk.

War in Ukraine: nearly 150,000 proceedings opened regarding Russian Federation crimes13.04.25, 09:46 • 5344 views

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to advance, in addition, launched an air strike on Ivanivka.

It is noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks today.

"Russian invaders launched 32 air strikes, using 53 guided air bombs, and carried out 436 artillery shellings, including 14 from rocket launcher systems," the General Staff said.

Let us remind you

During the day of April 12, Russian occupiers lost 1220 soldiers. Dozens of units of enemy equipment were also destroyed, including tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed an effective repulse of the Russian assault in the Toretsk direction: the enemy used "loaves"13.04.25, 01:39 • 2972 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79