The 112 Ukraine application has received new important functions - Klymenko announced the details

The 112 Ukraine mobile application has received several important updates. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Details

These functions include:

video call to the operator;

automatic transmission of geolocation to the 112 Service.

Now users can make a video call to the 112 operator who is fluent in sign language. As Klymenko noted, this is important for people with hearing and speech impairments - they will be able to independently explain the situation and ask for help.

Another update is the automatic transmission of geolocation. In a critical situation, a person may not know the exact address or be unable to report it. Accurate coordinates allow for much faster determination of the incident location - Klymenko stated.

The Minister added: the application complies with state cybersecurity standards and uses information exclusively for processing emergency calls, so user data is protected.

Since its launch, more than 9.2 thousand appeals have been received through the application, and the number of downloads has exceeded 326 thousand. This confirms: the digital communication channel with the 112 Service has already become an important tool for assistance - stated the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced the creation of a new digital tool on the "Single Window for Citizens" portal. A special section has been developed to assist families and pre-trial investigation bodies in identifying the deceased whose bodies were returned to the controlled territory as part of repatriation measures.