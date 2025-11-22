112 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven attacks by the invaders, and three combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 62 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled one enemy attack, and another combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kupyansk. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, two combat engagements took place near the settlement of Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of Serebryanka and Dronivka. The Defense Forces stopped six enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement is currently ongoing in the direction of the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Mykolaipillia. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 21 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Berezove, Stepove, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda. Currently, the Defense Forces are fighting in two locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled thirteen attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Huliaipole, Chervone, Malynivka, and Vysoké. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing. Varvarivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped the enemy, who tried to advance on the positions of our units in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge, but the Defense Forces successfully stopped the enemy's attempts.

