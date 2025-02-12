112 combat engagements: occupants delivered massive attacks along the entire frontline

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66008 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89858 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86581 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120426 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101741 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155408 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100208 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70203 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100557 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110173 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120426 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155408 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145890 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64670 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100557 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134954 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136858 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165016 views
112 combat engagements: occupants delivered massive attacks along the entire frontline

112 combat engagements: occupants delivered massive attacks along the entire frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31013 views

Over the last day, 112 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 74 air strikes and 1091 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants lost 220 troops and a significant amount of equipment.

During the day, 112 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy carried out 74 airstrikes and launched 1,091 kamikaze drones. This is stated in the notification of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 10:00 p.m. on February 12, 2025, UNN writes.

Today, the terrorist state carried out two missile and 74 air strikes, using seven missiles and 112 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders engaged 1091 kamikaze drones and fired 4314 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas. 

The enemy attacked our positions eight times in the Kupyansk sector, near the towns of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane, Lozova and Zahryzove. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops nine times in the vicinity of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazi. Two firefights have taken place so far.

Our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector. Two firefights are still ongoing. 

Ukrainian troops repelled seven militants' attacks in the Kramatorsk sector, while the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka. Four firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, seven attacks were stopped by the Defense Forces, four more are ongoing. 

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 30 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. Two firefights are still ongoing. 

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupants lost 220 attackers in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector. Our troops destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored combat vehicle, a mortar, nine vehicles and two motorcycles of the occupants. Ukrainian defenders also severely damaged one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, three cars, a self-propelled artillery unit and two enemy mortars. 

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled 15 attacks. The enemy tried unsuccessfully to break through near Kostyantynopil, Burlatske and Rivne. Two firefights are still ongoing. 

In the Huliaipil sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the vicinity of Kamianske. The settlements of Novopil and Kamianske were attacked with unguided missiles. 

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near Shcherbaky, in addition, the enemy used attack aircraft near Pyatikhatky. 

The aggressor did not conduct active operations in the Kharkiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in Kursk region, where our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. 

Russia's 2024 defense budget exceeds all European budgets combined - The Guardian2/12/25, 8:15 PM • 45671 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ukraineUkraine

