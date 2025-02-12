112 combat engagements: occupants delivered massive attacks along the entire frontline

During the day, 112 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy carried out 74 airstrikes and launched 1,091 kamikaze drones. This is stated in the notification of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 10:00 p.m. on February 12, 2025, UNN writes.

Today, the terrorist state carried out two missile and 74 air strikes, using seven missiles and 112 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders engaged 1091 kamikaze drones and fired 4314 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The enemy attacked our positions eight times in the Kupyansk sector, near the towns of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane, Lozova and Zahryzove. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops nine times in the vicinity of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazi. Two firefights have taken place so far.

Our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector. Two firefights are still ongoing.

Ukrainian troops repelled seven militants' attacks in the Kramatorsk sector, while the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka. Four firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, seven attacks were stopped by the Defense Forces, four more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 30 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. Two firefights are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupants lost 220 attackers in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector. Our troops destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored combat vehicle, a mortar, nine vehicles and two motorcycles of the occupants. Ukrainian defenders also severely damaged one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, three cars, a self-propelled artillery unit and two enemy mortars.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled 15 attacks. The enemy tried unsuccessfully to break through near Kostyantynopil, Burlatske and Rivne. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the vicinity of Kamianske. The settlements of Novopil and Kamianske were attacked with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near Shcherbaky, in addition, the enemy used attack aircraft near Pyatikhatky.

The aggressor did not conduct active operations in the Kharkiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in Kursk region, where our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks, two firefights are still ongoing.

