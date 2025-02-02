110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to attack the positions of the Defense Forces at Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hulyaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions. A total of 110 combat engagements were registered in the last day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff on the situation at the front as of 08.00 on 02.02.2025, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kupyansk sector, there were 17 occupants' attacks, which were repelled by the Defense Forces in the areas of Topoli, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven firefights were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Bila Hora.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 40 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne.

In Novopavlivka sector, the invaders made two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

In the Huliaipil sector, the aggressor made two attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk sector , two firefights took place in the vicinity of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units once without success.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, using 24 guided bombs, and carried out 351 artillery attacks (including 5 from MLRS), - the message says



No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and attack UAVs against peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages from the territory of the Russian Federation.

