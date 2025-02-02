110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 22502 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65744 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102599 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123808 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102343 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103550 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106580 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103091 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112351 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 22426 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123796 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152767 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 6287 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106788 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112351 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138543 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140322 views
110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79054 views

Over the last day, 110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 40 attacks. The enemy actively attacked in 10 sectors, but did not achieve any success.

Russian invaders continue to attack the positions of the Defense Forces at Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hulyaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions. A total of 110 combat engagements were registered in the last day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff on the situation at the front as of 08.00 on 02.02.2025, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kupyansk sector, there were 17 occupants' attacks, which were repelled by the Defense Forces in the areas of Topoli, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Torske and in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks by enemy troops near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven firefights were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Bila Hora.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 40 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne.

In Novopavlivka sector, the invaders made two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

In the Huliaipil sector, the aggressor made two attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk sector , two firefights took place in the vicinity of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units once without success.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, using 24 guided bombs, and carried out 351 artillery attacks (including 5 from MLRS),

- the message says

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and attack UAVs against peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Plus 1320 occupants, 6 tanks and 45 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses02.02.25, 07:43 • 102256 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums

Contact us about advertising