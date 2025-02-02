Plus 1320 occupants, 6 tanks and 45 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1320 Russian servicemen and destroyed 6 tanks. Also, 45 artillery systems and other military equipment of the occupiers were destroyed.
During the day from February 1 to February 2, Russian troops lost 1320 soldiers, 6 tanks and 45 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/02/25 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 840,360 (+1320) people were liquidated;
- tanks - 9908 (+6) units;
- armored combat vehicles - 20,667 (+14) units;
- artillery systems - 22,538 (+45) units;
- MLRS - 1267 (+1) units;
- air defense systems - 1050 units;
- aircraft - 369 units;
- helicopters - 331 units;
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23,793 (+99) units;
- cruise missiles - 3054 units;
- ships/boats - 28 units;
- submarines - 1 unit;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 35,709 (+80) units;
- special equipment - 3729 (+2) units.
