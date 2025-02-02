Plus 1320 occupants, 6 tanks and 45 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

During the day from February 1 to February 2, Russian troops lost 1320 soldiers, 6 tanks and 45 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/02/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 840,360 (+1320) people were liquidated;

tanks - 9908 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles - 20,667 (+14) units;

artillery systems - 22,538 (+45) units;

MLRS - 1267 (+1) units;

air defense systems - 1050 units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23,793 (+99) units;

cruise missiles - 3054 units;

ships/boats - 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 35,709 (+80) units;

special equipment - 3729 (+2) units.

