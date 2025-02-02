In January, the Ministry of Defense demined over 8,700 hectares of de-occupied territories

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 32499 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70030 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103260 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106587 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124771 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102546 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103594 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103738 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95936 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113293 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28922 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107748 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 32531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124774 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130462 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163236 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153272 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3627 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10462 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113293 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138802 views
Actual
In January, the Ministry of Defense demined over 8,700 hectares of de-occupied territories

In January, the Ministry of Defense demined over 8,700 hectares of de-occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33256 views

In January 2025, the Ministry of Defense demined more than 8,700 hectares of de-occupied territories. 6,011 explosive hazards were cleared, including 8,682 hectares of agricultural land and 11.38 km of roads.

In January 2025, the demining units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cleared 8,755 hectares of the de-occupied territories of explosive ordnance. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

The results of the work include:

  • demining of 8,682.14 hectares of agricultural land;
  • cleaning 11.38 km of highways.

In January, sappers discovered and destroyed 6 ,011 explosive objects. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the total number of items neutralized has reached 422 888 items.

As of 31 January, the number of certified mine action operators reached 80. During the month, their number increased by 9 operators.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the authorized units of the central executive authorities responsible for implementing measures to clear the de-occupied territories of explosive remnants of war include demining groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, explosive units of the National Police and pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Recall

In 2024, 255,000 hectares of territory were demined in Ukraine , but another 1-1.5 million hectares need to be demined. There are 59 demining groups working on demining, and another 60 are being accredited.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising