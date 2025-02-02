In January, the Ministry of Defense demined over 8,700 hectares of de-occupied territories

In January 2025, the demining units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cleared 8,755 hectares of the de-occupied territories of explosive ordnance. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

The results of the work include:

demining of 8,682.14 hectares of agricultural land;

cleaning 11.38 km of highways.

In January, sappers discovered and destroyed 6 ,011 explosive objects. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the total number of items neutralized has reached 422 888 items.

As of 31 January, the number of certified mine action operators reached 80. During the month, their number increased by 9 operators.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the authorized units of the central executive authorities responsible for implementing measures to clear the de-occupied territories of explosive remnants of war include demining groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, explosive units of the National Police and pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Recall

In 2024, 255,000 hectares of territory were demined in Ukraine , but another 1-1.5 million hectares need to be demined. There are 59 demining groups working on demining, and another 60 are being accredited.