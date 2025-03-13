10% of the world's population has chronic kidney disease: Shalimov Center emphasized the importance of diagnosis
Kyiv • UNN
On World Kidney Day, doctors reminded of the importance of examination. Early detection of kidney dysfunction allows timely treatment.
The National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov reminded about the importance of timely diagnosis of kidney problems, UNN writes.
Details
"World Kidney Day is celebrated annually on the second Thursday of March, according to the Global Initiative World #Kidney Day.
This day aims to draw public attention to nephrological diseases, raise awareness and involve people in the implementation of preventive measures," the statement reads.
According to the Center for Surgery and Transplantation, the kidney is a vital paired organ located in the retroperitoneal space. Its main function is to remove excess fluid and waste products from the body by filtering blood.
"The kidneys consist of millions of microscopic capillary renal glomeruli and tubules. 1200 ml of blood pass through the kidneys per 1 minute, which is filtered in the glomeruli, after which water and other substances are selectively absorbed back into the tubules. The work of the kidneys depends on the time of day - it slows down at night, the position of the body - it intensifies in the horizontal position, blood pressure," the message says.
In addition, experts reminded that normally 1.5 liters of urine are excreted per day.
Also, the kidneys play a key role in regulating the balance of salt, potassium and acids in the body, and are also responsible for maintaining the pH balance in the blood. In addition, they produce hormones that help control blood pressure and calcium metabolism, as well as erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates the formation of red blood cells. The kidneys also activate a form of vitamin D, which promotes calcium absorption.
In Australia, a man lived 100 days with an artificial titanium heart12.03.25, 15:56 • 13750 views
"Symptoms of kidney dysfunction are non-specific - this means that such manifestations can occur due to other diseases. However, people who are at risk of developing kidney disease should be especially attentive to themselves. Early detection of kidney dysfunction is crucial, as it allows for proper treatment to be started before irreversible deterioration or complications," the Center for Surgery and Transplantation writes.
In addition, problems with the kidneys can be detected through laboratory tests of blood and urine.
Alarming symptoms that may indicate kidney dysfunction:
- nausea and vomiting;
- rapid fatigue, weakness;
- loss of appetite;
- sleeping problems;
- urination may become more frequent or, conversely, a person goes to the toilet less often;
- increased blood pressure;
- swelling;
- shortness of breath if fluid begins to accumulate in the lungs;
- chest pain if fluid accumulates in the heart area;
- worsening of cognitive abilities;
- dryness and itching of the skin.
"Chronic kidney disease leads to the fact that the kidneys gradually and irreversibly stop cleansing the blood of toxins, removing excess fluid from the body and maintaining hormonal balance," the statement reads.
A Ukrainian woman has become the first bone marrow donor for a foreigner11.03.25, 18:37 • 15899 views
According to information, 10% of the population worldwide live with chronic kidney disease, and more than 2 million people worldwide receive hemodialysis ("artificial kidney"), peritoneal dialysis (an alternative procedure for cleaning fluids and electrolytes in people suffering from kidney failure) and are waiting for a transplant.
"In our NNSHT named after O.O. Shalimov, organ-preserving operations on the organs of the urinary system, as well as kidney transplants, are systematically performed, recipients are placed on the waiting list for transplantation, and post-transplant monitoring of already transplanted patients is carried out," the Center for Surgery and Transplantation reminded.
The Shalimov Center spoke about the symptoms and risk factors of bowel cancer06.03.25, 15:49 • 17026 views