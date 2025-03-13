10% of the world's population has chronic kidney disease: Shalimov Center emphasized the importance of diagnosis

$41.320.06
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107823 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169301 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106664 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343194 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173558 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144860 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196128 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124853 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38450 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86035 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23999 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11926 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20860 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160296 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20876 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24016 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38463 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47286 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135849 views
10% of the world's population has chronic kidney disease: Shalimov Center emphasized the importance of diagnosis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20059 views

On World Kidney Day, doctors reminded of the importance of examination. Early detection of kidney dysfunction allows timely treatment.

10% of the world's population has chronic kidney disease: Shalimov Center emphasized the importance of diagnosis

The National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov reminded about the importance of timely diagnosis of kidney problems, UNN writes.

Details

"World Kidney Day is celebrated annually on the second Thursday of March, according to the Global Initiative World #Kidney Day.

This day aims to draw public attention to nephrological diseases, raise awareness and involve people in the implementation of preventive measures," the statement reads.

According to the Center for Surgery and Transplantation, the kidney is a vital paired organ located in the retroperitoneal space. Its main function is to remove excess fluid and waste products from the body by filtering blood.

"The kidneys consist of millions of microscopic capillary renal glomeruli and tubules. 1200 ml of blood pass through the kidneys per 1 minute, which is filtered in the glomeruli, after which water and other substances are selectively absorbed back into the tubules. The work of the kidneys depends on the time of day - it slows down at night, the position of the body - it intensifies in the horizontal position, blood pressure," the message says.

In addition, experts reminded that normally 1.5 liters of urine are excreted per day.

Also, the kidneys play a key role in regulating the balance of salt, potassium and acids in the body, and are also responsible for maintaining the pH balance in the blood. In addition, they produce hormones that help control blood pressure and calcium metabolism, as well as erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates the formation of red blood cells. The kidneys also activate a form of vitamin D, which promotes calcium absorption.

In Australia, a man lived 100 days with an artificial titanium heart12.03.25, 15:56 • 13750 views

"Symptoms of kidney dysfunction are non-specific - this means that such manifestations can occur due to other diseases. However, people who are at risk of developing kidney disease should be especially attentive to themselves. Early detection of kidney dysfunction is crucial, as it allows for proper treatment to be started before irreversible deterioration or complications," the Center for Surgery and Transplantation writes.

In addition, problems with the kidneys can be detected through laboratory tests of blood and urine.

Alarming symptoms that may indicate kidney dysfunction:

  • nausea and vomiting;
    •  rapid fatigue, weakness;
      • loss of appetite;
        • sleeping problems;
          • urination may become more frequent or, conversely, a person goes to the toilet less often;
            • increased blood pressure;
              • swelling;
                • shortness of breath if fluid begins to accumulate in the lungs;
                  • chest pain if fluid accumulates in the heart area;
                    • worsening of cognitive abilities;
                      • dryness and itching of the skin.

                        "Chronic kidney disease leads to the fact that the kidneys gradually and irreversibly stop cleansing the blood of toxins, removing excess fluid from the body and maintaining hormonal balance," the statement reads.

                        A Ukrainian woman has become the first bone marrow donor for a foreigner11.03.25, 18:37 • 15899 views

                        According to information, 10% of the population worldwide live with chronic kidney disease, and more than 2 million people worldwide receive hemodialysis ("artificial kidney"), peritoneal dialysis (an alternative procedure for cleaning fluids and electrolytes in people suffering from kidney failure) and are waiting for a transplant.

                        "In our NNSHT named after O.O. Shalimov, organ-preserving operations on the organs of the urinary system, as well as kidney transplants, are systematically performed, recipients are placed on the waiting list for transplantation, and post-transplant monitoring of already transplanted patients is carried out," the Center for Surgery and Transplantation reminded.

                        The Shalimov Center spoke about the symptoms and risk factors of bowel cancer06.03.25, 15:49 • 17026 views

