У штучну кому введений гонщик, який постраждав у результаті смертельної аварії під час етапу "Формули-2"

21 березня, 18:19 • 80871 перегляди

П’ять інтригуючих турецьких серіалів: що подивитися у вільний час

21 березня, 16:46 • 136845 перегляди

У Страсбурзі завершили підготовку документів для створення Спецтрибуналу щодо агресії рф - МЗС

21 березня, 12:30 • 130697 перегляди

В Україні створили держaгентство "ПлейСіті" на заміну ліквідованої КРАІЛ

21 березня, 08:36 • 194219 перегляди

Через закриття найзавантаженішого аеропорту Європи десятки авіакомпаній скасували рейси

21 березня, 07:14 • 151339 перегляди

Генштаб: російські звинувачення щодо станції "суджа" безпідставні, ворог вдався до провокації з її обстрілом

Ексклюзив
21 березня, 07:00 • 177243 перегляди

"Перспектива 21.3" у Броварах: історія родини, яка змінює майбутнє людей із синдромом Дауна

21 березня, 06:24 • 165929 перегляди

Весняні канікули: 5 ідей для корисного дозвілля дитини вдома

20 березня, 16:58 • 130320 перегляди

У центрі Рівного стався вибух: постраждало двоє людей

20 березня, 14:22 • 173388 перегляди

ЄС на рівні 26 лідерів ухвалив заяву щодо України на тлі опозиції Угорщини: що у висновках

20 березня, 12:11 • 269119 перегляди

Зниження цін на ліки чи ілюзія економії: що приховують нові правила?

Голова АРМА “публічно бреше” про доходи агентства – Радіна звертається до ОГП, Дума виправдовується

Не допомагайте ворогу полювати на пілотів: Повітряні сили звернулись до українців

Росія запустила багато шахедів: у низці областей оголошено повітряну тривогу

Замість 100 тисяч fpv-дронів: "бездіяльність Нафтогазу" може призвести до втрат мільярдів гривень - НАБУ

Масована атака дронів: на Запоріжжі лунають вибухи, працює ППО

Голова АРМА “публічно бреше” про доходи агентства – Радіна звертається до ОГП, Дума виправдовується

Через закриття найзавантаженішого аеропорту Європи десятки авіакомпаній скасували рейси

"Перспектива 21.3" у Броварах: історія родини, яка змінює майбутнє людей із синдромом Дауна

Весняні канікули: 5 ідей для корисного дозвілля дитини вдома

Весняне прибирання: поради для чистоти вікон, шаф та побутової техніки

П’ять інтригуючих турецьких серіалів: що подивитися у вільний час

Птахи повернулися із зимівлі: у Київському зоопарку знову можна спостерігати за червонокнижними пеліканами

Римейк "Білосніжки" став ареною для нових культурних війн: Disney знову в центрі суперечок

Принц Вільям зустрівся з українськими школярами-біженцями в Естонії

У Гонконзі дитинчата панди вперше зустрілись з відвідувачами разом з мамою - зворушливе відео

У штучну кому введений гонщик, який постраждав у результаті смертельної аварії під час етапу "Формули-2"

КИЇВ. 7 вересня. УНН. Американський пілот команди гоночної серії “Формула-2” Sauber Junior Team Хуан Мануель Корреа, який потрапив у важку аварію на етапі в Бельгії, введений в стан штучної коми. Про це повідомляється в заяві сім’ї 20-річного гонщика, яка опублікована в Instagram, інформує УНН.

Аварія сталася 31 серпня під час першої гонки етапу в Бельгії. Французький пілот команди BWT Arden Антуан Юбер втратив керування над болідом на виході з повороту і врізався у відбійник. Корреа, який прямував за ним, не встиг зреагувати і на повній швидкості в’їхав у Юбера. В результаті зіткнення 22-річний француз помер в лікарні від отриманих травм, у Корреа були діагностовані переломи обох ніг і незначна травма хребта.

Момент аварії:

“З плином часу з’явилися нові ускладнення після операції, яку він переніс 31 серпня у Бельгії. Після прибуття в Лондон у Хуана Мануеля був діагностований гострий респіраторний дистрес-синдром. На жаль, ця травма призвела до того, що Хуан Мануель став відчувати гостру дихальну недостатність. В даний час він знаходиться у відділенні інтенсивної терапії та введений у штучну кому, його стан критичний, але стабільний”, — йдеться в повідомленні.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

September 6 Statement from Juan Carlos and Maria Correa regarding the condition of their son Juan Manuel Correa: First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery. We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts. Honoring our son’s straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition. As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium. On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one. Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition. We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely. At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected. As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel. Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss. Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them.

Публикация от Juan Manuel Correa (@juanmanuelcorrea_)

