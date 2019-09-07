В искусственную кому введен гонщик, который пострадал в результате смертельной аварии во время этапа "Формулы-2"

ukru
Представитель Трампа рассказал, о чем будут говорить Украина и США в Саудовской Аравии
6 марта, 19:19 • 107318 просмотра

Представитель Трампа рассказал, о чем будут говорить Украина и США в Саудовской Аравии

Переговоры США и Украины начнутся 11 марта в Саудовской Аравии - Fox News
6 марта, 17:12 • 119761 просмотра

Переговоры США и Украины начнутся 11 марта в Саудовской Аравии - Fox News

Украина предложила шаги для мира: два вида тишины и освобождение пленников
6 марта, 17:07 • 111371 просмотра

Украина предложила шаги для мира: два вида тишины и освобождение пленников

Эксклюзив
НБУ повысил учетную ставку до 15,5%: что это означает для экономики Украины
6 марта, 14:10 • 117550 просмотра

НБУ повысил учетную ставку до 15,5%: что это означает для экономики Украины

рф ударила баллистикой по гостинице, куда поселились волонтеры из Украины, США и Британии: Зеленский показал кадры из Кривого Рога
6 марта, 07:39 • 123606 просмотра

рф ударила баллистикой по гостинице, куда поселились волонтеры из Украины, США и Британии: Зеленский показал кадры из Кривого Рога

Команды Украины и США начали работать над встречей, первые результаты ожидаются на следующей неделе - Зеленский
5 марта, 17:33 • 150047 просмотра

Команды Украины и США начали работать над встречей, первые результаты ожидаются на следующей неделе - Зеленский

Постановка на военный учет юношей с 14 лет: в Раде опровергли разработку законопроекта
5 марта, 16:07 • 149852 просмотра

Постановка на военный учет юношей с 14 лет: в Раде опровергли разработку законопроекта

Эксклюзив
"Чем они занимались - непонятно": эксперт раскритиковал работу АРМА под руководством Думы
5 марта, 15:54 • 140634 просмотра

"Чем они занимались - непонятно": эксперт раскритиковал работу АРМА под руководством Думы

Выезд артистов и медийщиков за границу: Кабмин утвердил новые правила
5 марта, 15:49 • 192681 просмотра

Выезд артистов и медийщиков за границу: Кабмин утвердил новые правила

Трамп может возобновить помощь Украине при определенных условиях - Белый дом
5 марта, 13:05 • 116825 просмотра

Трамп может возобновить помощь Украине при определенных условиях - Белый дом

Рубрики
Главная
Главная
политика
политика
Война
Война
Экономика
Экономика
Общество
Общество
Криминал и ЧП
Криминал и ЧП
Наши за границей
Наши за границей
Новости Мира
Новости Мира
Киев
Киев
Киевская область
Киевская область
Здоровье
Здоровье
Технологии
Технологии
спорт
спорт
Культура
Культура
Лайфхак
Лайфхак
УНН Lite
УНН Lite
Новости Бизнеса
Новости Бизнеса
публикации
Эксклюзивы
Меню
Теги
Авторы
Об агентстве
Контакты
Реклама
Архив

Информационное агенство «Украинские Национальные Новости»

Все права защищены. © 2007 — 2024

Популярные новости
Трамп планирует изменить участие США в защите стран НАТО: что ждет союзников

Трамп планирует изменить участие США в защите стран НАТО: что ждет союзников

6 марта, 19:23 • 52996 просмотра
Стратегические бомбардировщики Ту-95 поднялись в воздух с аэродрома РФ

Стратегические бомбардировщики Ту-95 поднялись в воздух с аэродрома РФ

6 марта, 22:59 • 101131 просмотра
Кровавые столкновения у российской базы в Сирии: десятки погибли в Латакии

Кровавые столкновения у российской базы в Сирии: десятки погибли в Латакии

00:39 • 67102 просмотра
Трамп о возможной депортации украинцев: решение будет принято в ближайшее время

Трамп о возможной депортации украинцев: решение будет принято в ближайшее время

02:05 • 45740 просмотра
В Тернополе раздаются взрывы и виден пожар

В Тернополе раздаются взрывы и виден пожар

03:10 • 84455 просмотра
публикации
ОНОВЛЕНО: Прифронтовые громады Харьковщины бьют тревогу: новое регулирование фармрынка угрожает закрытием аптек

ОНОВЛЕНО: Прифронтовые громады Харьковщины бьют тревогу: новое регулирование фармрынка угрожает закрытием аптек

6 марта, 15:07 • 119901 просмотра
Закрытость и зависимость: как законопроект Гетманцева может изменить работу Фонда гарантирования вкладов

Закрытость и зависимость: как законопроект Гетманцева может изменить работу Фонда гарантирования вкладов

6 марта, 13:11 • 133363 просмотра
Выезд артистов и медийщиков за границу: Кабмин утвердил новые правила

Выезд артистов и медийщиков за границу: Кабмин утвердил новые правила

5 марта, 15:49 • 192681 просмотра
11 проверенных способов избавиться от неприятных запахов в вашем доме

11 проверенных способов избавиться от неприятных запахов в вашем доме

5 марта, 13:36 • 173490 просмотра
Признание провала: глава АРМА Дума говорит, что управлять невозможно и просит новые полномочия

Признание провала: глава АРМА Дума говорит, что управлять невозможно и просит новые полномочия

4 марта, 16:41 • 198990 просмотра
Реклама
Актуальные люди
Актуальные места
Реклама
УНН Lite
Ученые выяснили, как аспирин может помочь в борьбе с раком

Ученые выяснили, как аспирин может помочь в борьбе с раком

6 марта, 10:14 • 113814 просмотра
Перерыв финала ЧМ-2026 будет ярким: Coldplay подготовит шоу для футбольных фанатов

Перерыв финала ЧМ-2026 будет ярким: Coldplay подготовит шоу для футбольных фанатов

5 марта, 14:51 • 125968 просмотра
Студия Visual Arts под ударом: PlayStation увольняет разработчиков - СМИ

Студия Visual Arts под ударом: PlayStation увольняет разработчиков - СМИ

5 марта, 11:59 • 128330 просмотра
Бен Аффлек и Дженнифер Гарнер замечены в объятиях на дне рождения сына

Бен Аффлек и Дженнифер Гарнер замечены в объятиях на дне рождения сына

5 марта, 09:29 • 132891 просмотра
Дэвид Аркетт возвращается в "Крик 7" в роли Дьюи

Дэвид Аркетт возвращается в "Крик 7" в роли Дьюи

5 марта, 08:47 • 129023 просмотра
Актуальное
В искусственную кому введен гонщик, который пострадал в результате смертельной аварии во время этапа "Формулы-2"

В искусственную кому введен гонщик, который пострадал в результате смертельной аварии во время этапа "Формулы-2"

Киев  •  УНН

 • 12044 просмотра

КИЕВ. 7 сентября. УНН. Американский пилот команды гоночной серии “Формула-2” Sauber Junior Team Хуан Мануэль Корреа, попавший в тяжелую аварию на этапе в Бельгии, введен в состояние искусственной комы. Об этом сообщается в заявлении семьи 20-летнего гонщика, которое опубликовано в Instagram, сообщает УНН.

Авария произошла 31 августа во время первой гонки этапа в Бельгии. Французский пилот команды BWT Arden Антуан Юбер потерял управление над болидом на выходе из поворота и врезался в отбойник. Корреа, следовавший за ним, не успел среагировать и на полной скорости въехал в Юбера. В результате столкновения 22-летний француз скончался в больнице от полученных травм, у Корреа были диагностированы переломы обеих ног и незначительная травма позвоночника.

Момент аварии:

“С течением времени появились новые осложнения после операции, которую он перенес 31 августа в Бельгии. По прибытии в Лондон у Хуана Мануэля был диагностирован острый респираторный дистресс-синдром. К сожалению, эта травма привела к тому, что Хуан Мануэль стал испытывать острую дыхательную недостаточность. В настоящее время он находится в отделении интенсивной терапии и введен в искусственную кому, его состояние критическое, но стабильное”, — говорится в сообщении.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

September 6 Statement from Juan Carlos and Maria Correa regarding the condition of their son Juan Manuel Correa : First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery. We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts . Honoring our son’s straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition . As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium . On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome . This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one . Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure . Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries . At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support . Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition. We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely . At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected . As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel. Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss . Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them .

Публикация от Juan Manuel Correa (@juanmanuelcorrea_)

Украинские Национальные Новости

Украинские Национальные Новости

Новости Мира

Обратиться по вопросам размещения рекламы