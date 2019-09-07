В искусственную кому введен гонщик, который пострадал в результате смертельной аварии во время этапа "Формулы-2"
Киев • УНН
КИЕВ. 7 сентября. УНН. Американский пилот команды гоночной серии “Формула-2” Sauber Junior Team Хуан Мануэль Корреа, попавший в тяжелую аварию на этапе в Бельгии, введен в состояние искусственной комы. Об этом сообщается в заявлении семьи 20-летнего гонщика, которое опубликовано в Instagram, сообщает УНН.
Авария произошла 31 августа во время первой гонки этапа в Бельгии. Французский пилот команды BWT Arden Антуан Юбер потерял управление над болидом на выходе из поворота и врезался в отбойник. Корреа, следовавший за ним, не успел среагировать и на полной скорости въехал в Юбера. В результате столкновения 22-летний француз скончался в больнице от полученных травм, у Корреа были диагностированы переломы обеих ног и незначительная травма позвоночника.
Момент аварии:
“С течением времени появились новые осложнения после операции, которую он перенес 31 августа в Бельгии. По прибытии в Лондон у Хуана Мануэля был диагностирован острый респираторный дистресс-синдром. К сожалению, эта травма привела к тому, что Хуан Мануэль стал испытывать острую дыхательную недостаточность. В настоящее время он находится в отделении интенсивной терапии и введен в искусственную кому, его состояние критическое, но стабильное”, — говорится в сообщении.
September 6 Statement from Juan Carlos and Maria Correa regarding the condition of their son Juan Manuel Correa : First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery. We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts . Honoring our son’s straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition . As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium . On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome . This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one . Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure . Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries . At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support . Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition. We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely . At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected . As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel. Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss . Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them .