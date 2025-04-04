Kateryna Skarzhynska

According to the lawyer, the actions of the Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine to interfere with the
litigation of the Deposit Guarantee Fund may have serious legal consequences if it is established that they caused damage or were
committed for selfish reasons.
Nina Yuzhanina, a Ukrainian legislator, points out that the sale of the property of a bank being liquidated after settlements with
all creditors is not necessary, which burdens the DGF.
The expert believes that the shareholders of liquidated banks should be given the right to dispose of the property after all
liabilities are paid.