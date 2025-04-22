$41.380.02
01:40 PM • 36185 views

Zelenskyy: we believe that the Easter time will allow us to take the necessary steps towards silence and peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2088 views

President Zelenskyy announced a visit to Rome to honor the memory of Pope Francis. He expressed hope that the Easter time will contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: we believe that the Easter time will allow us to take the necessary steps towards silence and peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Easter season will allow to take the necessary steps - steps towards silence, towards peace, and also confirmed his visit to Rome to honor the deceased Pope Francis. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with members of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, reports UNN.

I met with members of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations. Yesterday we all learned the sad news - Pope Francis passed away. My condolences. We remember his prayers for peace for Ukraine. Our country will be represented in Rome at the farewell ceremony this Saturday. Now - a week after Easter, and every day there are Russian shellings, strikes. We all believe that this Easter season will allow us to take the necessary steps - steps towards silence, towards peace. We need a real ceasefire, we need a lasting and firm peace 

- said Zelenskyy.

He stressed that Ukraine needs the support of religious communities.

Spiritual diplomacy, diplomacy of values always helps. And this is the main topic of our meeting. It is important to continue relevant contacts with partners. I thank the churches and religious organizations for every result in advocating for Ukraine, for prayers and support of our people throughout the war 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to Rome to honor the deceased Pope Francis, the date of whose funeral is being discussed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
