Zelenskyy: “we are preparing new agreements for next week regarding investment in production”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing new agreements for next week regarding investments in the production of drones and artillery shells. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

We are preparing new agreements for next week – together with our NATO partners. Specifically regarding investment in production. This primarily concerns technology, primarily drones and artillery shells. We are also separately working on interceptor drones, which should increase protection against "Shaheds." Several of our domestic enterprises, and accordingly – types of drones, are yielding results. We are working with our partners for more tangible financing, and I am confident – this will happen. The production volumes of interceptors are already increasing - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The discussion covered the front line, as well as agreements on arms supplies. The President also instructed to intensify work with partners for investments in Ukrainian production.