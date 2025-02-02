Zelenskyy wants US Secretary of State Rubio to come to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to come to Ukraine. Zelensky said this in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports.

I would like Mark Rubio to come to Ukraine. I think he needs to see what Russia has done. Because he made statements that the war set Ukraine back 100 years. I think that statement raises questions - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians are decades ahead of the rest of the world, including the United States and Europe, in drones and technology.

The war did not do us any good, but when we say that Russia or this war has set us back 100 years, we need to really recognize the technological progress that the Ukrainian people have made to survive - Zelensky said.

Therefore, he said, Rubio needs to come to Ukraine to see what the Ukrainian people have done for the security of Ukraine and the world.

As I said, and just talking to these people - Zelensky added.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a deadlock, so U.S. President Donald Trump's position is that the war must end, and end with negotiations.

Rubio also emphasized that “Ukraine is now set back 100 years.”