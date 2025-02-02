ukenru
Actual
Zelenskyy wants US Secretary of State Rubio to come to Ukraine

Zelenskyy wants US Secretary of State Rubio to come to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31131 views

President Zelenskiy invited Marco Rubio to visit Ukraine in response to his statement about “going back 100 years”. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's technological progress in drones and other technologies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to come to Ukraine. Zelensky said this in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports.

I would like Mark Rubio to come to Ukraine. I think he needs to see what Russia has done. Because he made statements that the war set Ukraine back 100 years. I think that statement raises questions

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians are decades ahead of the rest of the world, including the United States and Europe, in drones and technology.

The war did not do us any good, but when we say that Russia or this war has set us back 100 years, we need to really recognize the technological progress that the Ukrainian people have made to survive

- Zelensky said.

Therefore, he said, Rubio needs to come to Ukraine to see what the Ukrainian people have done for the security of Ukraine and the world.

As I said, and just talking to these people

- Zelensky added.

AddendumAddendum

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a deadlock, so U.S. President Donald Trump's position is that the war must end, and end with negotiations.

Rubio also emphasized that “Ukraine is now set back 100 years.”  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

