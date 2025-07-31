$41.770.02
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military destroys sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, and the capture of Chasiv Yar is another Russian disinformation campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Zelenskyy reported the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian claims about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military destroys sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, and the capture of Chasiv Yar is another Russian disinformation campaign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, following which he announced that the highest intensity of fighting was near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, where Ukrainian soldiers are destroying Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and the capture of Chasiv Yar is another Russian disinformation campaign. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. The front, especially the Pokrovsk direction – our units are holding all positions. Pokrovsk, Dobropillia – that's where the highest intensity of fighting is. It's important that our soldiers are destroying Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, small groups that are constantly trying to break into the city, constantly wanting to gain a foothold there. This is Russian tactics, and our response to it is the destruction of the occupier. There were Russian disinformation campaigns today about Chasiv Yar – this is Russian disinformation. Ukrainian units are defending our positions, and we are ultimately repelling every Russian attempt to advance – in Donetsk region, in Sumy region, in Kharkiv region.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that every direction is very important for Ukraine.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Viktor Tregubov, in a comment to UNN, refuted Russia's statements about the occupation of Chasiv Yar. He called it another "disinformation campaign," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine