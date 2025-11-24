Zelenskyy: Ukraine will work on peace proposals that "strengthen, not weaken us"

Ukraine will work on peace proposals that "strengthen, not weaken us," as Sky News reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking about ongoing discussions on a peace plan, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking via video link at the Crimea Platform summit in Sweden, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would continue to work with its partners on compromises on US proposals to "strengthen, not weaken" Ukraine.

Russia must pay for the war in Ukraine, and the decision on the use of its frozen assets is crucial for any peace proposals, Zelenskyy said.

Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is also participating in the summit, said that the country's plans for EU and NATO membership should be part of its security guarantees and any peace plan.

Ukraine's "red lines" in peace talks include no official recognition of occupied Ukrainian territories, no restrictions on its defense forces, and no restrictions on its future alliances, Stefanchuk said.

Supplement

After the first round of talks on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine are reportedly set to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to an earlier proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.