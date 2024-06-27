$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy to meet with Stoltenberg in Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19794 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on June 27, 2024, for a closed-door meeting.

Zelenskyy to meet with Stoltenberg in Brussels

On Thursday, June 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Alliance's announcement.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will host President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Thursday (27 June 2024)

- NATO said in a statement.

The agency also emphasized that the meeting would be held without media representatives.

Recall

Today, on June 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Brussels.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
NATO
Brussels
Jens Stoltenberg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
