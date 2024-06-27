Zelenskyy to meet with Stoltenberg in Brussels
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on June 27, 2024, for a closed-door meeting.
On Thursday, June 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Alliance's announcement.
Details
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will host President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Thursday (27 June 2024)
The agency also emphasized that the meeting would be held without media representatives.
Recall
Today, on June 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Brussels.