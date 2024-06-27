Zelenskyy to meet with Stoltenberg in Brussels

On Thursday, June 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Alliance's announcement.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will host President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Thursday (27 June 2024) - NATO said in a statement.

The agency also emphasized that the meeting would be held without media representatives.

Recall

Today, on June 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Brussels.