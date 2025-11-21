Zelenskyy to discuss peace plan with US Vice President Vance today - Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak today with US Vice President J.D. Vance and discuss the proposed US peace plan, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X, citing sources, UNN writes.

Recall

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace deal framework."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.