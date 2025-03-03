Zelenskyy: Those who want to negotiate do not hit people with ballistics
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past week, Russia has launched more than 1,050 drone strikes, 1,300 air bombs and 20 missiles at Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that such actions demonstrate Russia's unwillingness to negotiate.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is firing ballistic missiles and drones at Ukraine, which indicates its desire to continue the war. The head of state announced this in Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, last week the Russian army launched more than 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,300 air bombs and more than 20 missiles into Ukraine.
Anyone who wants to negotiate does not deliberately hit people with ballistic missiles. To make Russia stop its strikes, we need a greater collective force in the world
He reminded that strengthening Ukraine's air defense, supporting the army and effective security guarantees that will make it impossible for Russian aggression to return are the things that need to be focused on now.
Justice must prevail. We believe in the power of unity and will definitely restore a lasting peace
Recall
A Russian drone attack in Kharkiv injured 8 people, including a seven-year-old child. Three buildings were damaged and about 150 windows were smashed.