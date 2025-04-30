Zelenskyy signed a law on the development of volunteerism among students

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a draft law on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding promoting the development of volunteering among students. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №11159 on the parliament's website.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine", - stated in the draft law card.

This law comes into force on the day following the day of its publication.

The adopted law provides for a number of changes and innovations, including:

закрепление права волонтеров на признание приобретенных во время волонтерской деятельности компетентностей в порядке, предусмотренном для признания результатов неформального и информального образования;

закрепление обязанности руководителя учебного заведения по содействию развитию волонтерства среди участников образовательного процесса в свободное от занятий время;

clarifying the right of a volunteer to have the time of volunteering credited to practice if it corresponds to the educational program of the educational institution with the consent of the educational institution;

establishing the mandatory written confirmation of volunteering;

определение понятия «мотивационное письмо».

The initiators of the draft law explained that with the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine, the issues of the development of the volunteer movement became relevant, the share of which in society has increased significantly. In particular, representatives of different age groups joined the volunteer movement, who jointly help the military and civilians.

At the same time, this phenomenon is spontaneous and caused by common challenges for the state. In the context of recovery and European integration, it seems necessary to implement a more systematic policy for the development of a culture of social responsibility.

"The purpose of the draft law is to adapt the legislation of Ukraine to the law of the European Union in terms of recognizing the results of volunteering, developing a culture of social responsibility in society, especially among children and young people, and increasing the share of society covered by volunteering," the authors of the draft law emphasized.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the development of volunteering among students in January. Volunteering will be counted as practice and will be taken into account when entering educational institutions.