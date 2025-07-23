$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Zelenskyy signed a decree on immediate audit of state expenditures

Kyiv • UNN

• 2612 views

 • 2612 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on measures to reduce bureaucratic procedures and conduct an immediate audit of state expenditures. The government must provide results within a month to direct state resources to Ukraine's defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on measures to reduce bureaucratic procedures and conduct an immediate audit of state expenditures, UNN reports.

Today, I signed a decree on reducing bureaucratic procedures and conducting an immediate audit of state expenditures. I expect results from the government within a month to direct the maximum amount of state resources to the defense of Ukraine. And we are also preparing tangible steps towards deregulation to give people more freedom. We will definitely do all this, and I thank everyone who supports it.

- Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

Also, on the OP website, this decree on conducting an immediate audit of state expenditures has been published.

The President instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure, in accordance with its powers and taking into account national security threats:

· conducting an analysis of the institutional and functional capacity of state authorities in the interests of national security and defense of Ukraine and, based on the results of the analysis, taking measures aimed primarily at preventing the duplication of their powers, the performance of uncharacteristic functions, and the inefficient use of human and budgetary resources;

· implementing measures for effective deregulation of economic processes and abolishing inefficient state regulations, preventing unjustified interference of state authorities in the conduct of legitimate business activities;

· improving the regulatory framework for these issues, including preparing a list of regulatory acts that need to be amended;

· preparing by September 1, 2025, proposals regarding legal and organizational measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of state functioning under martial law, the effectiveness of using budget funds, including regarding the redistribution of state budget funds for the production and procurement of technological types of weapons, military and special equipment for the needs of the security and defense sector, ensuring the economic rights and freedoms of business entities, increasing the economic capacity of Ukrainian citizens.

The Cabinet of Ministers expects significant renewal and cost reduction - Zelenskyy13.07.25, 21:18 • 9421 view

The Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy.

