Zelenskyy signed a decree on immediate audit of state expenditures

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on measures to reduce bureaucratic procedures and conduct an immediate audit of state expenditures, UNN reports.

Today, I signed a decree on reducing bureaucratic procedures and conducting an immediate audit of state expenditures. I expect results from the government within a month to direct the maximum amount of state resources to the defense of Ukraine. And we are also preparing tangible steps towards deregulation to give people more freedom. We will definitely do all this, and I thank everyone who supports it. - Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

Also, on the OP website, this decree on conducting an immediate audit of state expenditures has been published.

The President instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure, in accordance with its powers and taking into account national security threats:

· conducting an analysis of the institutional and functional capacity of state authorities in the interests of national security and defense of Ukraine and, based on the results of the analysis, taking measures aimed primarily at preventing the duplication of their powers, the performance of uncharacteristic functions, and the inefficient use of human and budgetary resources;

· implementing measures for effective deregulation of economic processes and abolishing inefficient state regulations, preventing unjustified interference of state authorities in the conduct of legitimate business activities;

· improving the regulatory framework for these issues, including preparing a list of regulatory acts that need to be amended;

· preparing by September 1, 2025, proposals regarding legal and organizational measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of state functioning under martial law, the effectiveness of using budget funds, including regarding the redistribution of state budget funds for the production and procurement of technological types of weapons, military and special equipment for the needs of the security and defense sector, ensuring the economic rights and freedoms of business entities, increasing the economic capacity of Ukrainian citizens.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy.