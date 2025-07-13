$41.820.00
The Cabinet of Ministers expects significant renewal and cost reduction - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a significant reduction in state apparatus expenditures and deregulation. This will allow more resources to be directed to the country's defense and scale up weapons production.

The Cabinet of Ministers expects significant renewal and cost reduction - Zelenskyy

Ukraine faces a significant reduction in public administration costs and deregulation, with more resources directed towards the country's defense. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this after a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, during the conversation, they discussed further strategic steps.

We must implement all planned decisions to support and protect entrepreneurship in our state, as well as scale up domestic arms production programs

- noted the head of state.

He emphasized the importance of auditing all agreements with partners: defense packages, investment decisions, as well as agreements to support Ukraine's energy and social stability.

"We are also preparing a tangible management transformation that will allow us to reduce expenditures on maintaining the state apparatus, ensure significant deregulation, and direct the maximum available resources to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. We are determining the future configuration of the executive branch," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. One of the issues discussed was "changes in state institutions" and "new steps in defense management."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

