Zelenskyy signed a bill on a one-year deferment for military personnel under the "18-24 contract"

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 1516 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11806 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22074 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14611 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35071 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29059 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45934 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65090 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107688 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55998 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
57%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16287 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27891 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35071 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39807 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107688 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1350 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3530 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3666 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11576 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30608 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
Fox News

Zelenskyy signed a bill on a one-year deferment for military personnel under the "18-24 contract"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

The President approved a 12-month deferment from mobilization for individuals aged 18-24 who have served one year under contract. Conscription is possible only with consent.

Zelenskyy signed a bill on a one-year deferment for military personnel under the "18-24 contract"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill granting a 12-month deferment from mobilization for young people aged 18-24 who have served under contract during martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 13574.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine

- stated in the bill's card.

According to the draft law, "conscripts and reservists who, during martial law, were accepted for military service under a contract for a period of one year from among citizens aged 18 to 25, are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization for 12 months from the date of discharge from military service."

It is noted that such persons may be called up for military service with their consent.

The law is to enter into force on the day following its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy". The Cabinet of Ministers must, within one month, bring its regulatory legal acts into compliance with this law and ensure that ministries and other central executive bodies bring their regulatory legal acts into compliance.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill granting a 12-month deferment from mobilization to persons aged 18-24. This applies to those who served under contract during martial law.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine