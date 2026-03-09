Zelenskyy signed a bill on a one-year deferment for military personnel under the "18-24 contract"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill granting a 12-month deferment from mobilization for young people aged 18-24 who have served under contract during martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 13574.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - stated in the bill's card.

According to the draft law, "conscripts and reservists who, during martial law, were accepted for military service under a contract for a period of one year from among citizens aged 18 to 25, are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization for 12 months from the date of discharge from military service."

It is noted that such persons may be called up for military service with their consent.

The law is to enter into force on the day following its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy". The Cabinet of Ministers must, within one month, bring its regulatory legal acts into compliance with this law and ensure that ministries and other central executive bodies bring their regulatory legal acts into compliance.

