Zelenskyy said that Trump promised to convey to the Chinese leader a request to influence Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy asked Trump to convey to Xi Jinping an appeal to influence Putin.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his American counterpart Donald Trump to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in the United States on a visit, to help influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin regarding ending the war. He said this to journalists during a briefing in New York in the early hours of September 24, UNN reports.
Today I frankly asked the President of the United States to talk to Xi Jinping and ask the Chinese leader to influence Putin so that he would end the war. At least to take de-escalatory steps, in which I am sure China is also interested. That is, both energy and grain
The President believes that such steps would be a "real demonstration" of Russia's readiness for de-escalation.
I asked President Trump, and he said that he would pass everything on to him
Zelenskyy: China can stop the war, but is more on Russia's side18.09.26, 01:07 • 14099 views