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Zelenskyy said that Trump promised to convey to the Chinese leader a request to influence Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1282 views

Zelenskyy asked Trump to convey to Xi Jinping an appeal to influence Putin.

Zelenskyy said that Trump promised to convey to the Chinese leader a request to influence Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his American counterpart Donald Trump to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in the United States on a visit, to help influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin regarding ending the war. He said this to journalists during a briefing in New York in the early hours of September 24, UNN reports.  

Today I frankly asked the President of the United States to talk to Xi Jinping and ask the Chinese leader to influence Putin so that he would end the war. At least to take de-escalatory steps, in which I am sure China is also interested. That is, both energy and grain

- Zelenskyy said.

The President believes that such steps would be a "real demonstration" of Russia's readiness for de-escalation.

I asked President Trump, and he said that he would pass everything on to him

- Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy: China can stop the war, but is more on Russia's side18.09.26, 01:07 • 14099 views

Julia Shramko

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