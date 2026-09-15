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Zelenskyy stated that in recent weeks, Russia attempted to attack his aircraft with drones twice.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Zelenskyy stated that Russian drones entered Moldova’s airspace twice during his flights through Chisinau. One drone nearly collided with the aircraft.

Zelenskyy stated that in recent weeks, Russia attempted to attack his aircraft with drones twice.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian attacks on Moldova may have been linked to the presence of his presidential plane there. In an interview with CBS News, Zelenskyy said that while returning to Ukraine via Chisinau, one or two Russian drones also entered Moldova’s airspace, reports UNN. 

"My presidential plane was in Moldova, and that is why they attacked Moldova. When we were returning home, again via Chisinau, they did the same thing," Zelenskyy said. 

Zelenskyy said that one or two drones also entered Moldova’s airspace during his return flight to Ukraine several days later—the incident had not been reported previously.

"Perhaps they did not know that Americans were there, or perhaps, on the contrary, they did know, because I do not trust them. I think they knew. That is why, despite the fact that Europeans, Americans and a large delegation were on that train, they still carried out the attack," Zelenskyy added. 

As a reminder 

The plane carrying President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Oslo for the funeral of the King of Norway nearly collided with a drone while taking off from Moldova on Tuesday. 

Antonina Tumanova

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