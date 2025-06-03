$41.620.09
Zelenskyy: "Russia's clear focus on war - all of these are arguments for new sanctions against Russia, tough ones"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the Russian strike on Sumy, where four people died and almost 30 were injured, is an argument for strengthening sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that Russia must feel the consequences of the war.

Zelenskyy: "Russia's clear focus on war - all of these are arguments for new sanctions against Russia, tough ones"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on Russia's strike on Sumy, stressed that Russia's clear intention to wage war – and they prove this intention with strikes and statements – all these are arguments for new sanctions against Russia, tough sanctions. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Currently, doctors in Sumy region are providing all necessary assistance to people who were injured in the Russian strike. Reactive artillery against an ordinary city – the Russians struck right on the street, on ordinary residential buildings. Scum. Unfortunately, four people were killed in this strike. My condolences to the families. Almost 30 people were injured, including three children. Throughout the day, air raid alerts were issued almost throughout our country, and there were strikes. There have been virtually no days without killings during this time, while the US, Europe, and other global actors have been demanding that Russia cease fire and negotiate to end the war. Russia's clear intention to wage war – and they prove this intention with strikes and statements – all these are arguments for new sanctions against Russia, tough sanctions.

- said the Head of State.

The President of Ukraine stressed that Putin does not change his behavior when he is not afraid of the consequences of his actions.

"Russia must feel what war is. Russia must suffer losses from the war. They must really feel that continuing the war will have devastating consequences for them," Zelenskyy added.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, June 03, Russia struck Sumy. As a result of the enemy strike on the city, 28 people are already known to be injured, including three children.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
