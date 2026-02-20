Zelenskyy revealed the key role of the US in monitoring the ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during negotiations on the military track, the parties reached an important understanding regarding the control of a possible ceasefire regime, reports UNN.

On the military track, specifically in the military subgroup, there is constructiveness. All three parties recognized that the ceasefire monitoring would be primarily carried out by the Americans. They will be chairing in this direction. — the Head of State told journalists.

According to him, this is one of the key results of the negotiating group's meetings with American partners and the Russian side.

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the US and Russia, which could take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to complex questions are already ready, and priorities for the team have been defined.