Zelenskyy revealed the key role of the US in monitoring the ceasefire

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 488 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 3774 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 7946 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 10776 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 22063 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 11220 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18583 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49202 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81881 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51181 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.1m/s
62%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 29687 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 32043 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 17263 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 26556 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 13365 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 5278 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 13453 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 22049 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 53560 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 88613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 2752 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 26654 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 32138 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 29775 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26609 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy revealed the key role of the US in monitoring the ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the parties have reached an understanding regarding ceasefire monitoring. The monitoring will be carried out by Americans, who will be in charge.

Zelenskyy revealed the key role of the US in monitoring the ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during negotiations on the military track, the parties reached an important understanding regarding the control of a possible ceasefire regime, reports UNN.

On the military track, specifically in the military subgroup, there is constructiveness. All three parties recognized that the ceasefire monitoring would be primarily carried out by the Americans. They will be chairing in this direction.

— the Head of State told journalists.

According to him, this is one of the key results of the negotiating group's meetings with American partners and the Russian side.

Zelenskyy announced progress in the military part of the ceasefire monitoring negotiations18.02.26, 12:47 • 3523 views

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the US and Russia, which could take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to complex questions are already ready, and priorities for the team have been defined.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World