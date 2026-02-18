Zelenskyy announced progress in the military part of the ceasefire monitoring negotiations

In the military direction of negotiations on monitoring the cessation of war, the parties made significant progress and demonstrated a constructive position. This was stated by the President of Ukraine to journalists after the report of the Ukrainian negotiating group, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, military representatives of all parties have virtually agreed on approaches to monitoring the ceasefire, provided there is political will.

In the military direction, all three parties were constructive. From what I heard, the military, in principle, understands how to monitor the ceasefire and the cessation of war, if there is political will. They almost agreed on everything there - Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that the American side would be involved in the monitoring process, which is an important signal.

Monitoring will definitely involve the American side. I believe this is a constructive signal - Zelenskyy added.

The President announced that technical details and mechanisms for controlling the ceasefire regime would be presented after the return of the Ukrainian delegation.

Recall

Negotiations involving Ukraine, the USA, and Russia in Geneva have concluded. The work of the political and military groups lasted about two hours.