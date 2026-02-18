Zelenskyy announced progress in the military part of the ceasefire monitoring negotiations

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
10:05 AM • 2306 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 5396 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 7428 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 11263 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 21186 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 36690 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37011 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37342 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 32938 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 27230 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.7m/s
69%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 16898 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 10547 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 12404 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 12760 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 15639 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 44643 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 59395 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 66479 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 87261 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 89888 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mélovin
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 15181 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 27862 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 23316 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 33275 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 30854 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Fox News

Zelenskyy announced progress in the military part of the ceasefire monitoring negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The President of Ukraine reported significant progress in the military aspect of the negotiations on ending the war. The military agreed on approaches to monitoring the ceasefire, provided there is political will.

Zelenskyy announced progress in the military part of the ceasefire monitoring negotiations

In the military direction of negotiations on monitoring the cessation of war, the parties made significant progress and demonstrated a constructive position. This was stated by the President of Ukraine to journalists after the report of the Ukrainian negotiating group, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, military representatives of all parties have virtually agreed on approaches to monitoring the ceasefire, provided there is political will.

In the military direction, all three parties were constructive. From what I heard, the military, in principle, understands how to monitor the ceasefire and the cessation of war, if there is political will. They almost agreed on everything there

- Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that the American side would be involved in the monitoring process, which is an important signal.

Monitoring will definitely involve the American side. I believe this is a constructive signal

- Zelenskyy added.

The President announced that technical details and mechanisms for controlling the ceasefire regime would be presented after the return of the Ukrainian delegation.

Recall

Negotiations involving Ukraine, the USA, and Russia in Geneva have concluded. The work of the political and military groups lasted about two hours.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine