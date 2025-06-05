Zelenskyy reported the destruction of the Kherson Regional State Administration by Russian air bombs

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 8186 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 18494 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 25358 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 37273 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 42116 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 78064 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 58682 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 47333 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67083 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 96312 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
46%
751mm
Popular news

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 13870 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 53127 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 65867 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 8580 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 37709 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 3850 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 101439 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 113913 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 173695 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 214097 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Xi Jinping

Ruslan Kravchenko

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 66210 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 56013 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 101509 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 327443 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 169628 views
Actual

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

The New York Times

Financial Times

Zelenskyy reported the destruction of the Kherson Regional State Administration by Russian air bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Russian forces completely destroyed the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration with airstrikes. President Zelenskyy emphasized that it was a deliberate act of aggression that had no military sense.

Zelenskyy reported the destruction of the Kherson Regional State Administration by Russian air bombs

The building of the regional state administration in Kherson was completely destroyed as a result of air strikes by Russia. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attacks were targeted and had no military sense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Head of State.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, two air strikes completely destroyed the regional state administration. According to the President of Ukraine, this attack by the Russian Federation had no military sense.

Kherson. Building of the regional state administration. Russian military completely destroyed it. Two air strikes. Targeted strikes, not accidental. No military sense. They are openly destroying lives. Absolutely sick creatures 

– Zelenskyy wrote.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized the need for an international response to Russian aggression.

We need strength to force them to stop destroying and killing. And it is obvious to everyone in the world who has such strength, but still does not use it for the sake of peace. Unfortunately, it does not apply

 – he noted.

The Head of State also thanked all of Ukraine's partners for their support.

Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping to change this and bring closer the achievement of real security for our people

 – added the President of Ukraine.

Reminder

On June 5, Russian troops struck the center of Kherson, as a result of which the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration was destroyed. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kherson
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9