Zelenskyy reported the destruction of the Kherson Regional State Administration by Russian air bombs

The building of the regional state administration in Kherson was completely destroyed as a result of air strikes by Russia. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the attacks were targeted and had no military sense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Head of State.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, two air strikes completely destroyed the regional state administration. According to the President of Ukraine, this attack by the Russian Federation had no military sense.

Kherson. Building of the regional state administration. Russian military completely destroyed it. Two air strikes. Targeted strikes, not accidental. No military sense. They are openly destroying lives. Absolutely sick creatures – Zelenskyy wrote.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized the need for an international response to Russian aggression.

We need strength to force them to stop destroying and killing. And it is obvious to everyone in the world who has such strength, but still does not use it for the sake of peace. Unfortunately, it does not apply – he noted.

The Head of State also thanked all of Ukraine's partners for their support.

Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping to change this and bring closer the achievement of real security for our people – added the President of Ukraine.

Reminder

On June 5, Russian troops struck the center of Kherson, as a result of which the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration was destroyed. Information about the victims is being clarified.