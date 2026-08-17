Zelenskyy changes commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2996 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
09:52 AM • 2534 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
08:44 AM • 9458 views
The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10697 views
5 myths about a tourist visa to the United States: lawyer explained what actually influences the consul’s decision
07:16 AM • 14017 views
The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico
06:42 AM • 15969 views
Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured
05:03 AM • 25972 views
The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a childPhoto
04:39 AM • 35006 views
A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow regionVideo
04:21 AM • 18392 views
"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia
August 18, 03:47 AM • 16072 views
U.S.-Canada trade talks have stalled over auto tariffs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
5m/s
30%
736mm
Popular news
Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord StreamAugust 18, 01:39 AM • 9018 views
Russia threatened Britain with consequences over Ukraine's use of British dronesAugust 18, 01:57 AM • 10522 views
The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARSAugust 18, 02:16 AM • 10111 views
Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter towerPhotoVideoAugust 18, 02:38 AM • 14657 views
What is celebrated on August 18 in Ukraine and around the world August 18, 04:00 AM • 11840 views
Publications
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 3006 views
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no placesAugust 17, 03:24 PM • 61545 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justiceAugust 17, 12:21 PM • 58865 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 58655 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 105725 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleh Syniehubov
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 45009 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 51954 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 59829 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 58010 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 86986 views
Actual
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro
Social network

Zelenskyy changes commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7256 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Karpenko from the position of commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Yurii Pohribnyi to this position.

Zelenskyy changes commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Yurii Karpenko from the position of commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Yurii Pohribnyi to the post. This is stated in the relevant decrees, UNN reports. 

"To dismiss Karpenko Volodymyr Volodymyrovych from the position of commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," decree No. 730/2026 states. 

By Decree No. 731/2026, Yurii Pohribnyi was appointed the new commander of the Logistics Forces. 

Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Drapatyi, Skybiuk, and Khmara proposed their vision for the changes10.08.26, 15:55 • 12593 views

Yurii Pohribnyi was born in the Sumy region. In 2007, he graduated from the Sumy Military Institute of Rocket Forces and Artillery named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. He served in the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade, where he rose from platoon commander to deputy division commander. He began the war in 2014 as part of the same brigade, which took part in the liberation of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Lyman and other cities in eastern Ukraine.

In 2020, he headed the 532nd Separate Repair and Restoration Regiment. In 2024, he obtained an operational-strategic-level education at the National Defence University, after which he was appointed chief of armaments of the Operational Command "East".

Update

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation at the front — many details concerning the directions in Donetsk region.

Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they also determined which additional organizational steps could strengthen protection precisely in these most intense areas. 

"I decided to prepare the personnel decisions proposed by the Commander-in-Chief," Zelenskyy said. 

In his evening address, the President stated that "it is important for experienced commanders to receive greater capabilities to act". 

"There will be decisions at the corps and group levels. I approved the first part of the personnel appointments that we discussed with Mykhailo Drapatyi. Five decisions have already been made; there will be more," Zelenskyy noted. 

Zelenskyy heard reports from Drapatyi and Khmara on the situation in Donetsk region, the tasks of the Russian army, and preparations for countering them17.08.26, 17:06 • 4056 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Sloviansk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kramatorsk