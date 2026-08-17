Zelenskyy changes commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Yurii Karpenko from the position of commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Yurii Pohribnyi to the post. This is stated in the relevant decrees, UNN reports.

"To dismiss Karpenko Volodymyr Volodymyrovych from the position of commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," decree No. 730/2026 states.

By Decree No. 731/2026, Yurii Pohribnyi was appointed the new commander of the Logistics Forces.

Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Drapatyi, Skybiuk, and Khmara proposed their vision for the changes

Yurii Pohribnyi was born in the Sumy region. In 2007, he graduated from the Sumy Military Institute of Rocket Forces and Artillery named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. He served in the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade, where he rose from platoon commander to deputy division commander. He began the war in 2014 as part of the same brigade, which took part in the liberation of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Lyman and other cities in eastern Ukraine.

In 2020, he headed the 532nd Separate Repair and Restoration Regiment. In 2024, he obtained an operational-strategic-level education at the National Defence University, after which he was appointed chief of armaments of the Operational Command "East".

Update

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation at the front — many details concerning the directions in Donetsk region.

Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they also determined which additional organizational steps could strengthen protection precisely in these most intense areas.

"I decided to prepare the personnel decisions proposed by the Commander-in-Chief," Zelenskyy said.

In his evening address, the President stated that "it is important for experienced commanders to receive greater capabilities to act".

"There will be decisions at the corps and group levels. I approved the first part of the personnel appointments that we discussed with Mykhailo Drapatyi. Five decisions have already been made; there will be more," Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy heard reports from Drapatyi and Khmara on the situation in Donetsk region, the tasks of the Russian army, and preparations for countering them