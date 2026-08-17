Zelenskyy heard reports from Drapatyi and Khmara on the situation in Donetsk region, the tasks of the Russian army, and preparations for countering them

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation at the front — many details about the directions in Donetsk region, updated data on the tasks of the Russian army in the respective areas, and Ukraine is preparing a countermeasure, reports UNN.

A report on the front. Many details about the directions in Donetsk region: the situation in Kostiantynivka, the Sloviansk direction, and the Pokrovsk direction. We have updated data on the tasks of the Russian army in the respective areas and are preparing our countermeasures. I thank all our units that are genuinely defending their positions and skillfully using the necessary types of drones - Zelenskyy reported.

In addition

According to the President, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara reported on protecting cities, communities, and frontline logistics from Russian drones. More resources need to be added for this.

Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we determined which additional organizational steps could strengthen our defense precisely in these most intense areas. I instructed that personnel decisions proposed by the Commander-in-Chief be prepared - Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Drapatyi, Skybiuk, and Khmara proposed their vision for the changes

The head of state added that they had separately discussed the progress of long-range operations during the first half of August.