The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Zelenskyy refused to criticize Ireland for changes in refugee support rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not criticize Ireland's decision to change the rules for supporting Ukrainian refugees, emphasizing shared values. From November 10, 2025, Ireland will provide newly arrived Ukrainians with temporary protection and accommodation in centers for 30 days.

Zelenskyy refused to criticize Ireland for changes in refugee support rules

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could not criticize the decision to change the rules for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, noting that the issue is not the amount of aid, but the common values that underpin the "choice" made by the Irish people to offer this aid to Ukrainians. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ireland helped Ukrainians who remained in Ukraine and helped Ukrainians who are in Ireland. We are grateful for that. I was raised in such a way that I cannot criticize for help. We must be grateful and not forget about it. I believe that you did this not only to help us, but you did it because you understand what we are going through. We are grateful for your choice. The issue is not the amount of aid, the issue is the choice

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

From November 10, 2025, Ireland changed its approach to accommodating newly arrived individuals from Ukraine who plan to receive temporary protection.

Under the updated policy, any person who registers for temporary protection and seeks state housing in Ireland will be provided with accommodation in specialized reception centers for a maximum of 30 days.

During their stay, food and other services will be provided to support integration.

Individuals staying at the reception center for 30 days will receive a weekly allowance of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child for daily expenses during their stay, and will also be eligible for child benefits.

After leaving the reception center, it will be possible to apply for standard social assistance, equal to the assistance of Irish citizens, provided that the requirements are met.

The main goal of support in the centers is to focus on life and work in Ireland.

Within 30 days, information is provided on:

  • finding separate housing;
    • employment and training;
      • social benefits.

        This revised approach has been introduced in response to a significant increase in arrivals from Ukraine. The policy aims to provide state temporary housing to those who need it most.

        This change will not affect those who have already started their stay under the 90-day accommodation policy or are already using other state housing.

        Recall

        In Scotland, refugees who fled the war in Ukraine may find themselves homeless after local citizens who took them in had their monthly "gratitude" payment canceled.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
        War in Ukraine
        Scotland
        Republic of Ireland
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine