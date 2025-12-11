Zelenskyy received the Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the largest scout organizations, who handed him the Bethlehem Peace Light on behalf of the entire scout community, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Thank you for this warmth. The warmth and light that our people so desperately need. And we understand with you: in every sense of the word, light is very much needed today. Thank you for warming all of us, from our heroic military to every person, every family. We want victory and peace, and I wish you that – to the entire scout movement. – said the Head of State.

The children told how they help people who were forced to leave their homes, raise funds to support soldiers, and promote Ukrainian culture in the world.

They will later hand over the Bethlehem Peace Light to Ukrainian defenders. They will also visit hospitals with it, including the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", schools, churches, and rescuers.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the all-Ukrainian youth public organization "National Organization of Scouts of Ukraine", the youth organization "Plast – National Scout Organization of Ukraine", and the public organization "Association of Guides of Ukraine".

