Zelenskyy received the Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations

02:13 PM • 1214 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 2372 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
01:44 PM • 6474 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 8638 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 13163 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
11:58 AM • 13311 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 14560 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 15889 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
08:43 AM • 33507 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21559 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 4986 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 13784 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 11708 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 22129 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 12162 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
01:44 PM • 6518 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 22545 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
08:43 AM • 33524 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 45436 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 46733 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 11926 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 24988 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30661 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26647 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35198 views
Zelenskyy received the Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the largest scout organizations, who handed him the Bethlehem Peace Light. The children spoke about helping displaced persons, raising funds for the military, and promoting Ukrainian culture.

Zelenskyy received the Bethlehem Peace Light from scout organizations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the largest scout organizations, who handed him the Bethlehem Peace Light on behalf of the entire scout community, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Thank you for this warmth. The warmth and light that our people so desperately need. And we understand with you: in every sense of the word, light is very much needed today. Thank you for warming all of us, from our heroic military to every person, every family. We want victory and peace, and I wish you that – to the entire scout movement.

– said the Head of State.

The children told how they help people who were forced to leave their homes, raise funds to support soldiers, and promote Ukrainian culture in the world.

They will later hand over the Bethlehem Peace Light to Ukrainian defenders. They will also visit hospitals with it, including the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", schools, churches, and rescuers.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the all-Ukrainian youth public organization "National Organization of Scouts of Ukraine", the youth organization "Plast – National Scout Organization of Ukraine", and the public organization "Association of Guides of Ukraine".

"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts07.12.25, 19:16 • 25477 views

Antonina Tumanova

