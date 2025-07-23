$41.770.05
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Zelenskyy-Putin meeting possible only after memorandum approval - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1906 views

Dmytro Peskov stated that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is possible only after the memorandums are agreed upon. The Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, has departed for Istanbul for negotiations.

Zelenskyy-Putin meeting possible only after memorandum approval - Peskov

Volodymyr Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov said that the approval of memorandums between Ukraine and Russia is part of the preparation for a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator. Only after the memorandums are agreed upon will the meeting be possible, Peskov said, according to Russian "media", writes UNN.

Details

All the work that needs to be done on the approval of memorandums is the preparation of the meeting. In this regard, yes. But without doing this difficult work, it is hardly expedient to already specifically schedule meetings. Otherwise, this difficult and very extensive work will have to be performed at the highest level

- Peskov said, answering the question of whether Russia is ready to discuss the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov departed for Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side. The meeting is scheduled for 7:00 PM at the Çırağan Palace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and the Russian Federation in Istanbul on July 23. The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
