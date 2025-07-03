Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old Danish boy Jens Fogh Thomsen

In Denmark, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen. The boy raised funds to help Ukrainian children, including school backpacks and supplies, according to the official online representation of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

I am very grateful to you from all our people, first of all from Ukrainian children. You know that they are currently under Russian attacks and are trying to survive. Because they love Ukraine and have such friends. You are a great friend of Ukraine. Thank you for the backpacks, for raising funds to help Ukrainian children. All our children are proud of such friends from Denmark. We will be glad to see you in Ukraine with your parents – said the Head of State.

It is reported that Jens started helping Ukraine last year when he saw news about Ukrainian children who lost their homes due to Russian aggression.

Since then, he has been making Easter decorations – blue and yellow beaded chicks. Thanks to sales, the boy raised over 34,000 Danish kroner. With this money, Jens bought school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war. - it is stated in the message of the President's online representation.

For reference

The President's Award "Future of Ukraine" is a new award that Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved by decree on May 29 this year. The very next day, the Head of State issued the first decree on awarding 24 children. Jens Fogh Thomsen became the first foreigner to receive this award.

Addition

During his visit to Denmark, Zelenskyy announced the expectation of Denmark's financial contribution to drone production for Ukraine. He will also discuss the missile program with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.