Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 16648 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 27412 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 30014 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 51460 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 85063 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 53929 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 52950 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39591 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29202 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+29°
1m/s
40%
751mm
Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old Danish boy Jens Fogh Thomsen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old Danish volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen for raising funds to help Ukrainian children. The boy collected over 34,000 Danish kroner by selling blue and yellow beaded chickens, which he used to purchase school backpacks and supplies.

Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old Danish boy Jens Fogh Thomsen

In Denmark, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen. The boy raised funds to help Ukrainian children, including school backpacks and supplies, according to the official online representation of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

I am very grateful to you from all our people, first of all from Ukrainian children. You know that they are currently under Russian attacks and are trying to survive. Because they love Ukraine and have such friends. You are a great friend of Ukraine. Thank you for the backpacks, for raising funds to help Ukrainian children. All our children are proud of such friends from Denmark. We will be glad to see you in Ukraine with your parents

– said the Head of State.

It is reported that Jens started helping Ukraine last year when he saw news about Ukrainian children who lost their homes due to Russian aggression.

Since then, he has been making Easter decorations – blue and yellow beaded chicks. Thanks to sales, the boy raised over 34,000 Danish kroner. With this money, Jens bought school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war.

- it is stated in the message of the President's online representation.

For reference

The President's Award "Future of Ukraine" is a new award that Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved by decree on May 29 this year. The very next day, the Head of State issued the first decree on awarding 24 children. Jens Fogh Thomsen became the first foreigner to receive this award.

Addition

During his visit to Denmark, Zelenskyy announced the expectation of Denmark's financial contribution to drone production for Ukraine. He will also discuss the missile program with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

