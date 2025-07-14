President Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today I met with the Minister of Defense of Denmark – I thanked him for his support. We have an almost exemplary cooperation with Denmark – many projects have already been implemented, many agreements exist. Today we talked about the next joint steps. And we are now preparing for a conversation with the President of France – I always appreciate Emmanuel's vision and the coordination of our policies, our interaction with France - said Zelenskyy.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced additional military spending of 6.5 billion euros over the next two years due to new and unprecedented threats, from Russia to terrorists and cyberattacks.

