Zelenskyy on the participation of soldiers from EU countries in combat operations: “We have never pushed this idea”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that Kyiv has never promoted the idea of EU soldiers taking part in combat operations. He emphasized that this is a dangerous topic that could lead to a loss of support.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never pushed the issue of the participation of soldiers from EU countries in hostilities. He said this in an interview with representatives of the leading media of Northern Europe, UNN reports.
When asked by a journalist whether soldiers from EU countries would be able to fight on the side of Ukraine, Zelensky answered:
"I'm not sure about that, to be honest. I know that everyone is skeptical and very cautious about it. We have never insisted, never pushed this idea and never talked about it in detail. This is very dangerous. When you don't have a decision from the leaders, from society, etc., it's dangerous to raise this topic because you can lose support.
Recall
Zelensky said that the reaction of partners is not strong enough to the transfer of military from North Korea to the territory of Russia for the war against Ukraine. Therefore, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is testing it.