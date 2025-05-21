Zelenskyy on the exchange of “1000 for 1000”: we are checking information on each name, we are trying to do the maximum possible
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing an exchange of prisoners of war, checking information on each surname. Negotiations are ongoing and a step-by-step plan for the implementation of agreements has been agreed upon.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing a prisoner exchange. Ukraine is checking information on each name, trying to do the maximum possible. He said this in his evening address, reports UNN.
Details
We are preparing an exchange. Reports are given virtually every day. We must release all our people, without a doubt. We are checking information on each name. We are trying to do the maximum possible. We are trying very hard
Recall
Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, during a report to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, provided detailed information on the results of negotiations in Turkey and further steps, including the exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000". A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has already been agreed - taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, and tasks for the coming days.