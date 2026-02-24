Zelenskyy on participating in elections: the question is when it will be
President Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine if security and a ceasefire are ensured. He also noted that his participation in the elections depends on the situation in the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his participation in elections depends, among other things, on the situation in the country, as he said in an interview with ARD, writes UNN.
"To everyone who raises the topic of elections, I say: look, I am ready right now. Provide us with security. Help us with security to hold elections. Provide us with a ceasefire for this time. That's all," Zelenskyy said.
When asked if he would run in the elections, Zelenskyy indicated: "I don't know. The question is, when will it be? In what situation? In what situation will the country be?"
If it's war, "then yes, but if it's peace, then it's uncertain. It's not like this and not like that. It's uncertain," Zelenskyy added.
