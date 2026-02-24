Zelenskyy on participating in elections: the question is when it will be

$43.300.02
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5782 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 6844 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22154 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18813 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17638 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16492 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22632 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40842 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 31085 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
Popular news
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 8994 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 7040 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 21625 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 10611 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 14887 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5784 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22155 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 43741 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 63316 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66503 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 4152 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 23791 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21576 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22327 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 40393 views
Zelenskyy on participating in elections: the question is when it will be

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

President Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine if security and a ceasefire are ensured. He also noted that his participation in the elections depends on the situation in the country.

Zelenskyy on participating in elections: the question is when it will be

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his participation in elections depends, among other things, on the situation in the country, as he said in an interview with ARD, writes UNN.

Details

"To everyone who raises the topic of elections, I say: look, I am ready right now. Provide us with security. Help us with security to hold elections. Provide us with a ceasefire for this time. That's all," Zelenskyy said.

When asked if he would run in the elections, Zelenskyy indicated: "I don't know. The question is, when will it be? In what situation? In what situation will the country be?"

If it's war, "then yes, but if it's peace, then it's uncertain. It's not like this and not like that. It's uncertain," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether he will run in the upcoming elections20.02.26, 23:10 • 4651 view

Julia Shramko

Politics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy