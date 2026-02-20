Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether he will run in the upcoming elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that elections in Ukraine can only take place if its allies provide reliable security guarantees to prevent Russian attacks, but he does not yet know if he will run. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with AFP, as reported by UNN.

As Zelenskyy stated, in addition to demanding territorial concessions, the US and Russia are pressuring Ukraine to hold presidential elections as part of their large-scale peace agreement plan.

Let's be frank – the Russians just want to replace me. No one wants elections during a war. Everyone is afraid of its destructive impact - said Zelenskyy.

The President also said that he has not yet decided whether he will run in the upcoming vote.

In addition, he added that elections in Ukraine can only take place if its allies provide reliable security guarantees to prevent Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of running in the upcoming presidential elections, but emphasized that it will depend on the people.