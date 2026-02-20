$43.270.03
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 6634 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 10455 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 16183 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 18735 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19524 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 22163 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 39732 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14633 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20824 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Popular news
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 30654 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 10950 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 14502 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 20825 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegalFebruary 20, 03:31 PM • 8304 views
Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether he will run in the upcoming elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

President Zelenskyy stated that elections in Ukraine are only possible with security guarantees from allies. He also noted that he has not yet decided whether he will run in the upcoming elections.

Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether he will run in the upcoming elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that elections in Ukraine can only take place if its allies provide reliable security guarantees to prevent Russian attacks, but he does not yet know if he will run. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with AFP, as reported by UNN.

Details 

As Zelenskyy stated, in addition to demanding territorial concessions, the US and Russia are pressuring Ukraine to hold presidential elections as part of their large-scale peace agreement plan.

Let's be frank – the Russians just want to replace me. No one wants elections during a war. Everyone is afraid of its destructive impact 

- said Zelenskyy. 

The President also said that he has not yet decided whether he will run in the upcoming vote.

In addition, he added that elections in Ukraine can only take place if its allies provide reliable security guarantees to prevent Russian attacks.

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out the possibility of running in the upcoming presidential elections, but emphasized that it will depend on the people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine