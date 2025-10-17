Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons 17 October 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Donald Trump to exchange Ukrainian drones for American Tomahawk missiles. Trump expressed the US's interest in purchasing Ukrainian drones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered US President Donald Trump to exchange Ukrainian drones for American weapons. Trump stated that the US is interested in purchasing Ukrainian drones, UNN reports.
Details
We need to end this war, but there is a technological war. We need thousands of drones aimed at military targets. We have thousands of drones of our own production, but we don't have Tomahawks. We lack Tomahawks and we are asking for them. The US has powerful production and has other missiles. We have thousands of drones. We must work together with American products
Answering the question of whether Ukraine would only strike military targets if the US provided Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, Zelenskyy replied: "Absolutely."
In addition, Zelenskyy expressed interest in exchanging Ukrainian military drones for Tomahawk missiles.
We have an offer
At the same time, President Donald Trump stated that the US is interested in purchasing Ukrainian drones.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory would mean an escalation of the conflict.