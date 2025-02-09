Zelenskyy names conditions for talks with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to negotiate with Putin, provided that the United States and Europe continue to support Ukraine and provide security guarantees. He said this in an interview with ITV News, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether he would meet with Putin to talk about peace, Zelensky answered:

If I had an understanding that America and Europe would not abandon us and that they would support us and provide security guarantees, I would be ready for any format of negotiations, - Zelensky said.

Recall

The President of Ukraine warnedthat freezing the conflict would give Putin the opportunity to resume aggression later. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a complete cessation of the war without the possibility of its resumption.

Also, the President of Ukraine stated that there is every opportunity to end the war in 2025. The key factors are sanctions pressure on Russia, security guarantees and support from allies.