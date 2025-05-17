$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 64179 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Canada in Rome for the first time: what they talked about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Rome. They discussed the interaction of countries within the coalition of the willing, defense, and countering Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Canada in Rome for the first time: what they talked about

On Saturday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Rome, where he arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Pope. The key topics of discussion were peace talks with Russia in Turkey, the issue of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

I spoke about the progress of negotiations in Istanbul and the importance of further coordination of our efforts. The next sanctions against Russia must be strong and cover energy and the shadow fleet in order to incline it to take real steps towards peace.

- the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also informed the Prime Minister about Russian missile and drone strikes on civilians and stressed that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense to protect lives.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting discussed the interaction of countries within the coalition of the willing, defense and counteraction to the aggression of the Russian Federation.

We discussed the interaction of our countries within the coalition of the willing and what needs to be done to bring lasting peace closer. I am glad that our efforts in defense, countering Russian aggression, economy and in general in international affairs are well coordinated 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

In conclusion, the Head of State thanked Canada and the entire Canadian people for their support and assistance.

Let us remind you

 The Vatican announced that Pope Leo XIV will officially take the Holy See on May 18. About 250,000 pilgrims will attend the inaugural Mass. It is also reported that more than 5,000 law enforcement officers will ensure security.  

On May 17, the Vatican confirmed the participation of the President of Ukraine in the ceremony of enthronement of the newly elected Pope Leo on Sunday, May 18. Many world leaders and about 250,000 pilgrims are expected to attend.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Mark Carney
Canada
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
