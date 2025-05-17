Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Canada in Rome for the first time: what they talked about

On Saturday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Rome, where he arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Pope. The key topics of discussion were peace talks with Russia in Turkey, the issue of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

I spoke about the progress of negotiations in Istanbul and the importance of further coordination of our efforts. The next sanctions against Russia must be strong and cover energy and the shadow fleet in order to incline it to take real steps towards peace. - the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also informed the Prime Minister about Russian missile and drone strikes on civilians and stressed that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense to protect lives.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting discussed the interaction of countries within the coalition of the willing, defense and counteraction to the aggression of the Russian Federation.

We discussed the interaction of our countries within the coalition of the willing and what needs to be done to bring lasting peace closer. I am glad that our efforts in defense, countering Russian aggression, economy and in general in international affairs are well coordinated - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

In conclusion, the Head of State thanked Canada and the entire Canadian people for their support and assistance.

The Vatican announced that Pope Leo XIV will officially take the Holy See on May 18. About 250,000 pilgrims will attend the inaugural Mass. It is also reported that more than 5,000 law enforcement officers will ensure security.

On May 17, the Vatican confirmed the participation of the President of Ukraine in the ceremony of enthronement of the newly elected Pope Leo on Sunday, May 18. Many world leaders and about 250,000 pilgrims are expected to attend.