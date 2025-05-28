Zelenskyy met with Merz in Berlin: an official ceremony took place

$41.680.11
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7782 views

09:43 AM • 20058 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

07:55 AM • 60968 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM • 41385 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77363 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 140044 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 109135 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 107098 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 156897 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 228021 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 42171 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 42375 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 40112 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 27657 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18168 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77363 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 106220 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 112505 views

May 27, 01:16 PM • 140044 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 220233 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 19010 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 32187 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 38592 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 107510 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 108105 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Zelenskyy met with Merz in Berlin: an official ceremony took place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Friedrich Merz in Berlin. An official meeting ceremony took place with delegations and an orchestra, which performed the anthems of both countries.

Zelenskyy met with Merz in Berlin: an official ceremony took place

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, UNN writes with reference to the relevant broadcast from the Office of the President.

Details

The official ceremony of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Merz took place with the participation of delegations from the countries.

An orchestra also performed, playing the anthems of both countries.

Addition

As reported in the Chancellor's office, Friedrich Merz is receiving Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honors at the Federal Chancellor's office.

The visit, as noted, will be dedicated to "German support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a ceasefire".

After the meeting, as indicated, a lunch will follow.

A joint press conference of Chancellor Merz and President Zelenskyy is scheduled for 13:30 local time.

After that, both will reportedly meet with representatives of German companies.

In the afternoon, President Zelenskyy is expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks at Bellevue Palace.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Berlin
