Zelenskyy met with Merz in Berlin: an official ceremony took place

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, UNN writes with reference to the relevant broadcast from the Office of the President.

Details

The official ceremony of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Merz took place with the participation of delegations from the countries.

An orchestra also performed, playing the anthems of both countries.

Addition

As reported in the Chancellor's office, Friedrich Merz is receiving Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honors at the Federal Chancellor's office.

The visit, as noted, will be dedicated to "German support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a ceasefire".

After the meeting, as indicated, a lunch will follow.

A joint press conference of Chancellor Merz and President Zelenskyy is scheduled for 13:30 local time.

After that, both will reportedly meet with representatives of German companies.

In the afternoon, President Zelenskyy is expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks at Bellevue Palace.