“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Zelenskyy meets with Scholz in Davos: they talked about creating centers of unity in Berlin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29029 views

On the sidelines of the Davos Forum, the President of Ukraine met with the German Chancellor to discuss further support. Particular attention was paid to air defense and the creation of centers of unity in Berlin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss continued support for Ukraine and coordination with partners to achieve a just peace, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the assistance to Ukraine in the struggle against Russian aggression. Germany is the second largest country in terms of support for our country. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany has provided assistance worth more than EUR 37 billion. Separately, the President noted the country's leadership in strengthening Ukrainian air defense. Germany has made a significant contribution to the rescue of Ukrainians and helped save thousands of lives.

According to the OP, special attention was paid to continuing support for Ukraine, including further provision of air defense equipment, and coordination with all allies. This will help to strengthen Ukrainian soldiers at the front, strengthen Ukraine's position and bring a just and lasting peace closer.

A separate topic of conversation was Germany's cooperation with the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine. The parties discussed concrete steps to create centers of unity in Berlin.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising