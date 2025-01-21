Zelenskyy meets with Scholz in Davos: they talked about creating centers of unity in Berlin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss continued support for Ukraine and coordination with partners to achieve a just peace, UNN reports citing the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the assistance to Ukraine in the struggle against Russian aggression. Germany is the second largest country in terms of support for our country. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany has provided assistance worth more than EUR 37 billion. Separately, the President noted the country's leadership in strengthening Ukrainian air defense. Germany has made a significant contribution to the rescue of Ukrainians and helped save thousands of lives.

According to the OP, special attention was paid to continuing support for Ukraine, including further provision of air defense equipment, and coordination with all allies. This will help to strengthen Ukrainian soldiers at the front, strengthen Ukraine's position and bring a just and lasting peace closer.

A separate topic of conversation was Germany's cooperation with the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine. The parties discussed concrete steps to create centers of unity in Berlin.