Scholz claims successful talks with Trump

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported on successful first talks with Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of relations with the United States as Germany's closest ally outside Europe. He said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports UNN.

“We will handle it. Without undue excitement and outrage, but also without false courtship or silence,” Scholz said.

According to him, he had “successful first talks” with Trump.

“The United States is our closest ally outside of Europe,” the chancellor added.

